SDK starts high-purity aluminum foils plant in China

Showa Denko K.K. (SDK) has started building a new plant in China (Nantong Economic & Technology Development Area, Jiangsu Province) for producing high-purity aluminum foils for electrolytic capacitors.

At the new plant in China, the subsidiary Showa Denko Aluminum (Nantong) Co. Ltd will finish rolled foils supplied from the company's Sakai Plant (Sakai City, Osaka, Japan). Final products will be provided to customers in China. The plant will start up in the second half of 2013.



Aluminum electrolytic capacitors are used widely in electric appliances and transport machinery. Demand for aluminum electrolytic capacitors in China is expected to grow, reflecting continued economic growth in that country. With the establishment of the new plant in China, SDK aims to meet the growing demand for capacitor-grade high-purity aluminum foils in a timely manner.