© otnaydur / dreamstime.com Business | January 05, 2012
Plexus acquires Kontron's module unit in Malaysia
Plexus Corp. and Kontron AG announced their intention to enter into a strategic manufacturing arrangement.
Under this proposed arrangement Kontron AG (Kontron) will transition all manufacturing of its Kontron Design Manufacturing Services (M) Sdn. Bhd. subsidiary (KDMS) located in Penang, Malaysia to Plexus Corp. (Plexus), primarily to its Penang facilities.
Plexus would acquire the inventory and equipment of KDMS, hire substantially all KDMS employees and pay a modest premium; in exchange Kontron would commit to approximately $100 million of incremental revenue annually for two years.
No real estate is included in this proposed transaction. The arrangement is subject to entry into a definitive agreement, which is anticipated over the next few weeks and expected to provide for total consideration of approximately $30 - 35 million for the assets to be transferred.
Dean Foate, Plexus President and Chief Executive Officer, commented, “We believe this strategic arrangement will expand and strengthen our existing relationship with Kontron, capitalizing on our demonstrated leadership in mid-to-low volume, higher complexity manufacturing programs. Kontron is a global leader in embedded computing technology and a strong partner for Plexus in our Industrial/Commercial market sector. In fiscal 2012 this arrangement is expected to add an incremental $50 - $75 million of revenue for Plexus, based on specified volumes from Kontron, and be modestly accretive to EPS. Once fully transitioned into our manufacturing facilities, which is expected by the end of our fiscal 2012, we anticipate that the program will be consistent with our long-term financial model. We will provide further details regarding this agreement during our scheduled fiscal first quarter earnings announcement conference call on January 19, 2012.”
Ulrich Gehrmann, Kontron Chief Executive Officer, added, "The agreement enables Kontron to focus on our core competencies in providing superior engineering services. By expanding our relationship with Plexus, Kontron ensures its continued commitment to best-in-class quality products. The result is an increase of efficiency in operational expenses and working capital, positioning Kontron for a larger market penetration of higher gross margin design wins.”
Plexus would acquire the inventory and equipment of KDMS, hire substantially all KDMS employees and pay a modest premium; in exchange Kontron would commit to approximately $100 million of incremental revenue annually for two years.
No real estate is included in this proposed transaction. The arrangement is subject to entry into a definitive agreement, which is anticipated over the next few weeks and expected to provide for total consideration of approximately $30 - 35 million for the assets to be transferred.
Dean Foate, Plexus President and Chief Executive Officer, commented, “We believe this strategic arrangement will expand and strengthen our existing relationship with Kontron, capitalizing on our demonstrated leadership in mid-to-low volume, higher complexity manufacturing programs. Kontron is a global leader in embedded computing technology and a strong partner for Plexus in our Industrial/Commercial market sector. In fiscal 2012 this arrangement is expected to add an incremental $50 - $75 million of revenue for Plexus, based on specified volumes from Kontron, and be modestly accretive to EPS. Once fully transitioned into our manufacturing facilities, which is expected by the end of our fiscal 2012, we anticipate that the program will be consistent with our long-term financial model. We will provide further details regarding this agreement during our scheduled fiscal first quarter earnings announcement conference call on January 19, 2012.”
Ulrich Gehrmann, Kontron Chief Executive Officer, added, "The agreement enables Kontron to focus on our core competencies in providing superior engineering services. By expanding our relationship with Plexus, Kontron ensures its continued commitment to best-in-class quality products. The result is an increase of efficiency in operational expenses and working capital, positioning Kontron for a larger market penetration of higher gross margin design wins.”
Delphi starts Chinese production of CIDD Delphi Technologies says that its facility in Suzhou, China has started fully localised production...
Samsung to manufacture ASIC chips for Squire Canadian cryptocurrency mining company, Squire Mining, says that the company has chosen...
Sino-Semi relies on Aixtron technology for VCSEL production Sino-Semiconductor Integrated Optoelectronics Cooperation (Sinosemic) has ordered an AIX...
Fingerprints names new CFO Fingerprints announces that it has appointed Per Sundqvist as Chief Financial Officer (CFO)...
Technological solutions to overcoming hurdles in UAVs and Systems market Over the last decade, unmanned aerial vehicles and systems (UAVs/UASes)—also...
Skeleton teams up with DIMAC RED Ultracapacitor manufacturer, Skeleton Technologies, has signed a contract with the Italian...
HID Global acquires Crossmatch HID Global, a subsidiary of Assa Abloy and a supplier of identity solutions, announces that it has...
Molex to acquire Nistica business Interconnect solutions provider, Molex, announces the acquisition of the business of...
Nissan integrates Maxim's battery monitoring IC into new LEAF Maxim Integrated says that its single-chip, ASIL D-rated battery monitoring IC is being integrated...
Plessey invests in new equipment from Aixtron Plessey has placed an order for its next reactor from AIXTRON SE. The AIX G5+ C metal...
UCT: Fire at Cinos plant in Korea At approximately 1:30 pm September 19, 2018 local time, a fire occurred at a plant...
America II acquires Advanced MP Technology America II – a portfolio company of Wynnchurch Capital – has acquired fellow distributor of electronic components, Advanced MP Technology, Inc.
Toshiba Memory and WDC opens new memory fab Toshiba Memory Corporation and Western Digital have officially opened a new...
Osram’s gunning for the top spot of photonics "Osram is very well positioned strategically and financially for the technologies and trends of the future. We are becoming the leading photonics champion," says Olaf Berlien, CEO of OSRAM Licht AG.
Tonbo Imaging to set up Lithuanian development centre Tonbo Imaging, a developer of advanced imaging and sensor systems for defence, security...
Mouser and Marvell enter global distribution agreement Mouser Electronics says that it has entered into a global distribution agreement with...
Adesto completes its acquisition of Echelon Adesto Technologies, a provider of application-specific semiconductors and systems for...
paragon acquires 82 percent of SemVox paragon is creating a new business division for digital assistance systems, the...
Nanoscribe opens subsidiary in Shanghai With the opening of Nanoscribe China Co. Ltd., Nanoscribe strives to strengthen its sales...
Intel acquires NetSpeed Systems for chip design Chip giant Intel is acquiring NetSpeed Systems, a San Jose, California-based provider of...
Fingerprint files lawsuit agains Chinese competitor Fingerprints says that it has filed a complaint with the Beijing Intellectual Property Court...
It's official - Renesas to acquire IDT for $6.7 billion The Japanese manufacturer is looking to grow with the acquisition of the analog...
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments