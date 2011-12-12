Arrow and Schaffner expand partnership

Arrow Electronics, Inc. and the Schaffner Group have expanded their existing distribution agreement to the entire EMEA region.

The two companies have worked together in Central Europe since 1986. Arrow sells the entire product range of the Swiss manufacturer, based in Luterbach. Schaffner develops and produces EMC components, products for quality assurance such as harmonic filters and magnetic components.



‘The collaboration between Arrow and Schaffner is a long partnership that has grown over many years, and we are now consistently extending it to encompass the entire European region', says Dean Hassell, vice president of PEMCO (passives, electromechanical, and connectors) Arrow EMEA. ‘Schaffner is not only a pioneer in EMC and power quality solutions, but also offers its products in a wide range of customized versions, benefitting all of our European customers.’