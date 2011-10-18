© iFixit

The Real Deal this time - iPhone4S Teardown

We sent our henchmen around the world to track down the elusive iPhone 4S, and they found it. With the help of an iFixit user hailing from Germany, Markus Weiher, the iFixit team successfully dismantled Apple's latest creation. Not even Siri's incessant urgings and warnings were enough to deter our team from dissecting it!