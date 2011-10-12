Automotive low-side MOSFET pre-driver IC

The new A3944 from Allegro MicroSystems Europe is a low-side MOSFET pre-driver IC targeted at the automotive market.

The new device is a programmable 6-channel low-side MOSFET control IC, with a 50 V rating on drain feedback inputs which makes it suitable for use in automotive diesel applications.



Each channel of the AQ3944 is controllable by a combination of parallel and serial inputs, and provides sufficient gate drive current to allow PWM control up to 10 kHz, depending on the MOSFET gate charge. Each channel provides independent fault diagnostics for short-to-ground and open-load conditions when in the "off" state, and short-to-battery when in the "on" state. A short-to-battery condition can disable the output until reset or for a programmable retry time.



Each channel provides independently programmable fault thresholds and blanking times. In addition to channel state control, channel fault masking, fault thresholds and fault timers are programmed through an SPI compatible serial interface. The serial interface also provides read-back of the fault status for each channel. Digital inputs and outputs are compatible with 3.3 V and 5 V supplies.



The A3944 is available in a 28-lead TSSOP (LP) package with exposed pad for enhanced thermal dissipation and is lead (Pb) free with 100% matt tin-plated lead-frames.