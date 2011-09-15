Business | September 15, 2011
IDT technology selected by Galaxy
GALAXY Microsystems Ltd. has selected IDT’s ViewXpand technology for use in their MDT-series of PC graphics cards.
The IDT VMM1403 is the newest member to IDT’s family of ViewXpand multi-monitor controllers, featuring one DisplayPort input and three DVI / HDMI outputs. The device is fully compliant with VESA DisplayPort v1.1a, HDMI v1.3 and VESA DDM standards, allowing Galaxy to offer a graphics card with four DVI outputs. It is the first in the industry to offer such capability.
“We are pleased to enable this innovative design from Galaxy with our latest ViewXpand controller,” said Ji Park, vice president and general manager of the Video and Display Operation at IDT. “As the price of desktop displays has decreased over time, the demand for multi-monitor configurations has increased. IDT’s ViewXpand controllers enable the adoption of a multi-monitor configuration using a single graphics card.”
“Using IDT’s ViewXpand, Galaxy MDT-series graphics cards offer the ultimate viewing experience with Multi Display Technology,” said Alex Lam, chief executive officer of Galaxy. “We strive to develop innovative products that bring value and performance to our customers. With the new MDT-series, users can enjoy an immersive multi-screen gaming experience with just a single GALAXY graphics card.”
The IDT VMM1403 supports main link rates of 2.7Gbps (HBR) and 1.62Gbps (RBR) from the source. Both the input and output ports of the VMM1403 are protected with the highest level of built-in security circuitry, and are fully compliant with the industry standard HDCP v1.3.
