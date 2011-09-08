Business | September 08, 2011
HDD shipments rise 4% in 2Q
Despite the impact of the Japan earthquake, shipments of hard disk drives (HDD) edged up in the second quarter, according to IHS iSuppli.
For the quarter ending in June, HDD shipments amounted to 167.1 million units, up 4.1% from 160.5 million in the first quarter. Western Digital led the market with 32% of global unit shipments, followed closely by main rival Seagate Technology at 31%. Seagate, previously the shipment leader in the space, has been unable to overcome Western Digital’s market share advantage.
The rest of the HDD market in the second quarter was divided among Hitachi Global Storage Technologies at 16%, Toshiba/Fujitsu at 11% and Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd at 10%.
“Despite some disruptions resulting from the Japan quake disaster in March and the continuing decline of netbook sales because of tablet devices, HDD shipments rose during the second quarter, with each hard drive maker meeting its revenue forecast,” said Fang Zhang, analyst for storage systems at IHS. “Growth was achieved partially from a pull-in of orders by PC manufacturers fearing a potential shortage of components from the quake’s impact, and also by suppliers utilizing less expensive sea freight to ship goods instead of costly air freight.”
Western Digital shipped 53.8 million HDDs in the second quarter—the most ever in the company’s history—up 6% from the previous quarter. Revenue totaled USD 2.4 billion, second only to Seagate at USD 2.9 billion because of Seagate’s larger share in the business enterprise segment, which commands higher average selling prices.
Despite the record shipments, Western Digital suffered margin erosion, with its non-Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (GAAP) operating margin at 6.4% in the second quarter, caused by a number of factors including a broader pricing decline, increased investment in new products, and higher acquisition- and litigation-related expenses.
Meanwhile, runner-up Seagate during the same period shipped 52.3 million HDD units, up 7.2%. Like Western Digital, Seagate also suffered margin erosion with a slightly lower non-GAAP operating margin of 4.4%, attributed to higher commodity prices, increased competition, the lower margin of notebook disk drives and slower technology transitions. Another factor that may be impacting Seagate’s margin is the recall of some of its 1-terabyte mobile drives, produced in July for the 21.5-inch and 27-inch iMacs from Apple.
Moving forward, HDD shipments in the third quarter will rise 3.4% because of anticipated sales increases during the back-to-school and pre-holiday season on the consumer front, as well as continued corporate PC upgrades driving the enterprise segment.
In particular, the enterprise space will remain strong due to new microprocessors such as Sandy Bridge and Romley from Intel Corp., and Bulldozer and Interlagos from Advanced Micro Devices Inc.
The adoption of these new processors by enterprise businesses, which demand higher performance for server and storage virtualization, will lift enterprise HDD demand in the second half of this year, IHS believes.
The rest of the HDD market in the second quarter was divided among Hitachi Global Storage Technologies at 16%, Toshiba/Fujitsu at 11% and Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd at 10%.
“Despite some disruptions resulting from the Japan quake disaster in March and the continuing decline of netbook sales because of tablet devices, HDD shipments rose during the second quarter, with each hard drive maker meeting its revenue forecast,” said Fang Zhang, analyst for storage systems at IHS. “Growth was achieved partially from a pull-in of orders by PC manufacturers fearing a potential shortage of components from the quake’s impact, and also by suppliers utilizing less expensive sea freight to ship goods instead of costly air freight.”
Western Digital shipped 53.8 million HDDs in the second quarter—the most ever in the company’s history—up 6% from the previous quarter. Revenue totaled USD 2.4 billion, second only to Seagate at USD 2.9 billion because of Seagate’s larger share in the business enterprise segment, which commands higher average selling prices.
Despite the record shipments, Western Digital suffered margin erosion, with its non-Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (GAAP) operating margin at 6.4% in the second quarter, caused by a number of factors including a broader pricing decline, increased investment in new products, and higher acquisition- and litigation-related expenses.
Meanwhile, runner-up Seagate during the same period shipped 52.3 million HDD units, up 7.2%. Like Western Digital, Seagate also suffered margin erosion with a slightly lower non-GAAP operating margin of 4.4%, attributed to higher commodity prices, increased competition, the lower margin of notebook disk drives and slower technology transitions. Another factor that may be impacting Seagate’s margin is the recall of some of its 1-terabyte mobile drives, produced in July for the 21.5-inch and 27-inch iMacs from Apple.
Moving forward, HDD shipments in the third quarter will rise 3.4% because of anticipated sales increases during the back-to-school and pre-holiday season on the consumer front, as well as continued corporate PC upgrades driving the enterprise segment.
In particular, the enterprise space will remain strong due to new microprocessors such as Sandy Bridge and Romley from Intel Corp., and Bulldozer and Interlagos from Advanced Micro Devices Inc.
The adoption of these new processors by enterprise businesses, which demand higher performance for server and storage virtualization, will lift enterprise HDD demand in the second half of this year, IHS believes.
Lockheed selects Harris to deliver F-35's next-gen processor Lockheed Martin has selected Harris Corporation to develop and deliver the next generation...
Murata expands multilayer ceramic capacitor production Izumo Murata Manufacturing Co. Ltd., a manufacturing subsidiary of Murata Manufacturing Co....
Delphi starts Chinese production of CIDD Delphi Technologies says that its facility in Suzhou, China has started fully localised production...
Samsung to manufacture ASIC chips for Squire Canadian cryptocurrency mining company, Squire Mining, says that the company has chosen...
Sino-Semi relies on Aixtron technology for VCSEL production Sino-Semiconductor Integrated Optoelectronics Cooperation (Sinosemic) has ordered an AIX...
Fingerprints names new CFO Fingerprints announces that it has appointed Per Sundqvist as Chief Financial Officer (CFO)...
Technological solutions to overcoming hurdles in UAVs and Systems market Over the last decade, unmanned aerial vehicles and systems (UAVs/UASes)—also...
Skeleton teams up with DIMAC RED Ultracapacitor manufacturer, Skeleton Technologies, has signed a contract with the Italian...
HID Global acquires Crossmatch HID Global, a subsidiary of Assa Abloy and a supplier of identity solutions, announces that it has...
Molex to acquire Nistica business Interconnect solutions provider, Molex, announces the acquisition of the business of...
Nissan integrates Maxim's battery monitoring IC into new LEAF Maxim Integrated says that its single-chip, ASIL D-rated battery monitoring IC is being integrated...
Plessey invests in new equipment from Aixtron Plessey has placed an order for its next reactor from AIXTRON SE. The AIX G5+ C metal...
UCT: Fire at Cinos plant in Korea At approximately 1:30 pm September 19, 2018 local time, a fire occurred at a plant...
America II acquires Advanced MP Technology America II – a portfolio company of Wynnchurch Capital – has acquired fellow distributor of electronic components, Advanced MP Technology, Inc.
Toshiba Memory and WDC opens new memory fab Toshiba Memory Corporation and Western Digital have officially opened a new...
Osram’s gunning for the top spot of photonics "Osram is very well positioned strategically and financially for the technologies and trends of the future. We are becoming the leading photonics champion," says Olaf Berlien, CEO of OSRAM Licht AG.
Tonbo Imaging to set up Lithuanian development centre Tonbo Imaging, a developer of advanced imaging and sensor systems for defence, security...
Mouser and Marvell enter global distribution agreement Mouser Electronics says that it has entered into a global distribution agreement with...
Adesto completes its acquisition of Echelon Adesto Technologies, a provider of application-specific semiconductors and systems for...
paragon acquires 82 percent of SemVox paragon is creating a new business division for digital assistance systems, the...
Nanoscribe opens subsidiary in Shanghai With the opening of Nanoscribe China Co. Ltd., Nanoscribe strives to strengthen its sales...
Intel acquires NetSpeed Systems for chip design Chip giant Intel is acquiring NetSpeed Systems, a San Jose, California-based provider of...
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments