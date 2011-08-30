Business | August 30, 2011
TT electronics OPTEK earns QML Certification Status
TT electronics OPTEK Technology has earned QML certification from DSCC, re-establishing the company as a US-based supplier of JAN/JANTX semiconductors for high-reliability applications in defense and aerospace electronics systems.
The QML certification places the company as one of a few domestic suppliers who can provide JAN/JANTX level, MIL-PRF-19500-certified devices for critical sensing functions in satellites, avionics, missiles, munitions and radar guidance systems; as well as optoelectronic isolation in mission-critical defense electronics systems.
"Achieving QML certification is an important step for us in meeting our customers' requirements for JAN/JANTX level devices in the defense and aerospace market," explained Roland Chapa, Product Line Director for TT electronics OPTEK Technology. "We have a long history of supporting our defense customers with high-reliability components, as well as a design center and R&D facility based in Carrollton, TX. With this addition of a QML-certified manufacturing line in this US facility, we can now deliver JAN/JANTX level components that meet the exacting standards of MIL-PRF-19500, Rev. P."
Devices manufactured on the QML-certified line are eligible for certification on the QPL. The company expects to begin QPL certification for the first two product series (JAN4N2xA and JAN4N4xA) now and surface mount versions in the fourth quarter of this year. QPL certification for other product lines is anticipated to continue in 2012.
"Since the beginning, all of our high-reliability products had always been manufactured to MIL-PRF-19500 standards, even without the QML certification," explained Roland Chapa. "When we re-established our high-reliability manufacturing line in our Carrollton facility, we did so with the goal of becoming one of the few US-based suppliers to achieve QML/QPL level certification. Our operations and QC engineers worked closely with DSCC auditors to ensure our processes and procedures met the latest MIL-PRF-19500, Rev. P standards."
