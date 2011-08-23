Business | August 23, 2011
Silicon TV tuners value expected to reach USD 750 million in 2015
The transition from older-style can-type tuners to silicon TV tuners finally began to occur in 2010. Today, the top TV set manufacturers are actually putting silicon tuners directly on their main TV chassis boards and many ODMs are using can-type modules that contain silicon tuners and demodulators.
In addition, mobile video services in China, Brazil, and the US are creating new growth markets for all-digital mobile tuners, which, according to new In-Stat (www.in-stat.com) research, will drive the value of silicon TV tuners to $750 million in 2015.
“Silicon tuners have finally turned the corner in the battle with traditional can-type modules,” says Gerry Kaufhold, Research Director. “The major name brand TV set manufactures have been convinced of the performance, reliability and roadmaps presented by silicon tuner vendors. An epochal shift away from cans is now fully underway, and the trend is picking up steam. Digital mobile services are taking off, and even mobile analog tuners are showing strong growth in less developed regions.”
Research details:
- By 2015, nearly 80% of all new TV sets will ship with silicon tuners built in.
- Silicon tuner shipments into Latin America will grow at CAGR of 30.5%.
- In North America, silicon tuners built into TV sets, will grow with a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 22.5% through 2015.
- Many European TV sets already include silicon TV tuners, and expected growth will push the number of units shipped to nearly 36 million in 2015.
- In the cable TV space, Broadcom’s Full Band Capture technologies will help bring an expanding range of Internet Protocol (IP) services to consumers homes.
- In the satellite space, NovelSat’s NS-3 modulation may create a new wave of satellite services that can re-invigorate shipments for next-generation satellite set top boxes.
