© Samsung

Apple blocks sale of Samsung Galaxy Tab in EU

Apple has been granted a preliminary injunction by the District Court of Düsseldorf. This injunction bars the distribution of Samsung's Galaxy Tab 10.1 in most of the European Union, except in The Netherlands.

The injunction was granted by the District Court of Düsseldorf (Germany) and specifies fines of up to EUR 250'000 per violation and imprisonment of Samsung’s management if the infringement should continue. The injunction is taking immediate effect in Germany, while it will require registration in other European countries.