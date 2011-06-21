© Evertiq Compilation

The coffers are full

Cupertino wizkid Apple could – if it should ever choose to do so – buy up most of its competitors in the mobile phone industry.

Horace Dediu from Asymco calculated that Apple could buy quite a number of its competitors or their respective phone-making subsidiaries – using its enormous cash reserve (Cash, Cash Equivalents, Short-term marketable securities and long-term Marketable Securities) of around USD 70 billion.



Asymco came up with the following calculations:



Nokia: USD 22.6 billion

RIM: USD 13.8 billion

HTC: USD 25.4 billion

Motorola Mobility: USD 4.2 billion

Samsung: USD 53 billion

Sony Ericsson: USD 3.0 billion



Plus of course the – not so profitable - mobile phone business from LG that Horace Dediu values at USD 10 billion.



A little bit of this, a little bit of that



With this in place, the shuffling can begin.



Nokia + RIM + Motorola Mobility = USD 40.6 billion

HTC + Nokia + RIM = USD 61.8 billion

Samsung + Sony Ericsson + Motorola Mobility = USD 60.2 billion

All of them minus Samsung = USD 79 billion



Endless possibilities and yet – it's only idle thinking.