© jakub krechowicz dreamstime.com

Renesas and port GmbH with free goodies

Renesas Electronics Europehas teamed up with its software alliance partner port GmbH to offer a software support programme to European customers.

Customers who are planning to use the 32-bit RX MCU microcontroller family in their designs can qualify for a free-of-charge commercial software package from port GmbH up to the value of 20,000 euros. This innovation support programme adds maximum value to the RX MCU range, providing qualifying customers with free development boards and free market-leading software.



Renesas’ 32-bit RX microcontroller platform offers customers a broad product spectrum, with 32K-2MB on-chip Flash memory and 8-256KB on-chip SRAM in 48-177 pin packages. Maximum compatibility across the range is guaranteed by a common core, common IP and common development tools.



The port GmbH provides support for CANopen, POWERLINK, EtherCAT and PROFINET for Renesas’ 32-bit RX microcontroller platform. The software enables the customer to create fully standards-compliant and resource-saving CANopen and Industrial Ethernet implementations, greatly improving time-to-market.



The added value of CANopen, POWERLINK and EtherCAT Protocol Stack solutions is the scalability of the library – it can be fully adapted to fit the user’s needs. The comprehensive DesignTool Support speeds up the design process significantly and equips the customer for quick success.



The PROFINET protocol stack enables the Renesas 32-bit RX microcontroller platform to participate in PROFINET networks – this is unique in the industry. port GmbH’s protocol stacks are well proven in the industry and provide a good base for the customer to pass all required certification tests and plugfests. The protocol stacks are backed up by port GmbH’s professional support network, completing the full set of features required for customer success in the market.



"We are glad to be teaming up with port GmbH as a software alliance partner for this innovative ecosystem support programme,” said Bernd Westhoff, RX Product Manager at Renesas Electronics Europe. “The software package provided by port GmbH is a well-accepted middleware solution in the industry with a wide range of variants and many customisation possibilities. The port GmbH software package combined with the widely scalable 32-bit RX MCU platform is the ideal base for any customer application.”



Qualifying RX customers will be able to access these commercial software packages free of charge.