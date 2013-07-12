© batman2000-dreamstime.com Embedded | July 12, 2013
Improved profitability for Data Respons
Focused efforts on the company's main markets and a more efficient organisation lead to improved profitability and a strong cash flow in the quarter.
“Our key customers are investing in innovation and new products, resulting in a positive development for a technology company like us,” says Kenneth Ragnvaldsen, CEO of Data Respons ASA.
Operating revenue for the second quarter was NOK 219 million (223). EBITDA was NOK 13.3 million (10.3) and EBIT amounted to NOK 12.3 million (9.2). The order intake for the period was NOK 198 million (195). Operating cash flow was NOK 14.8 million.
Operating revenue for the first half of 2013 was NOK 413 million (449). EBITDA was NOK 24.3 million (19.6) and EBIT was NOK 22.3 million (17.4). The order intake for the period was NOK 424 million (413).The group's order backlog at the end of the quarter was NOK 645 million.
Focused efforts producing results
“Data Respons has focused on its core business and become a more cost-effective organisation which has resulted in improved profitability in the first half. Both business segments are performing well. We have are experiencing high utilisation among our specialists and increased products and solutions deliveries,” says Ragnvaldsen.
Expecting a good year
“In a challenging macro environment in Europe, we are experiencing good activity at our key customers in our most important markets. The positive development in the services segment combined with a solid order backlog in the products & solutions segment provides a good starting point to 2013,” concludes Ragnvaldsen.
1 NOK = 0.12626 EUR (2013-07-12 Oanda)
