Syensqo signs multi-year supply agreement with Airbus

Belgian firm Syensqo has secured a new long-term supply agreement with Airbus. Under the contract, Syensqo will continue to supply a broad range of advanced materials from its portfolio including prepregs, RTM resins, adhesives, and primers to support Airbus programs across commercial aircraft, space & defense, and helicopter platforms, Syensqo said.

“Syensqo is proud to continue supporting Airbus programs through this new supply agreement,” said Rodrigo Elizondo, President, Syensqo Composite Materials. “This contract reflects our long-standing commitment to the aerospace industry and reinforces our position as a trusted partner to one of the sector’s leading OEMs. We look forward to deepening our commercial and technical collaboration with Airbus as we work together to support the future growth of aerospace manufacturing.”

The growth in the aerospace and defense market is driven by increasing demand for advanced materials that enable efficient manufacturing processes and support ambitious production rates. With its global manufacturing network, application development capabilities, and industry expertise, Syensqo is uniquely positioned to partner with OEMs and tier suppliers to help meet these evolving market needs, the company said.

Aerospace continues to be an important growth driver for Syensqo, with sustained demand in civil aviation expected to support volume growth in its composite materials business throughout 2026, the company said.