ChargePoint, Mercedes-Benz partner to simplify fleet electrification
The partnership provides Mercedes-Benz business customers in the UK and Germany with a fully integrated charging solution, from initial site planning through to installation, operation and ongoing service.
ChargePoint has announced an extended partnership with Mercedes-Benz to deliver comprehensive charging solutions for fleet operators in the UK and Germany. The partnership provides Mercedes-Benz business customers with a fully integrated charging solution, from initial site planning through to installation, operation and ongoing service, according to a media release.
Designed for businesses and fleets of all sizes, the partnership covers charging for company car drivers, with support for passenger cars as well as light- and medium-duty vans.
“By combining our proven expertise with our partner’s leadership in high-end electric vehicles, ChargePoint and Mercedes-Benz are delivering a seamless, comprehensive experience that helps business customers lower the total cost of ownership with charging infrastructure that meets operational requirements,” said Rick Wilmer, CEO of ChargePoint.
Under the agreement, Mercedes-Benz fleet and workplace customers gain access to ChargePoint’s expert team for site assessment, infrastructure planning, professional installation and ongoing support. ChargePoint’s state-of-the-art AC and DC charging hardware, combined with smart energy management and fleet charging software, ensures efficient operations and maximum system reliability, the media release said.
“Our business customers expect solutions that extend far beyond the vehicle itself. With our new workplace charging offering, we are closing a key gap in the charging ecosystem for fleet customers, complementing both home and public charging,” said Nico Dettmer, Global Head of Mercedes-Benz Charging Solutions, Mercedes-Benz AG. “This enables companies to electrify their fleets in a cost-effective manner and accelerate their transition to electric mobility through a fully integrated, end-to-end solution.”