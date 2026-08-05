ChargePoint, Mercedes-Benz partner to simplify fleet electrification

ChargePoint has announced an extended partnership with Mercedes-Benz to deliver comprehensive charging solutions for fleet operators in the UK and Germany. The partnership provides Mercedes-Benz business customers with a fully integrated charging solution, from initial site planning through to installation, operation and ongoing service, according to a media release.

Designed for businesses and fleets of all sizes, the partnership covers charging for company car drivers, with support for passenger cars as well as light- and medium-duty vans.

“By combining our proven expertise with our partner’s leadership in high-end electric vehicles, ChargePoint and Mercedes-Benz are delivering a seamless, comprehensive experience that helps business customers lower the total cost of ownership with charging infrastructure that meets operational requirements,” said Rick Wilmer, CEO of ChargePoint.

Under the agreement, Mercedes-Benz fleet and workplace customers gain access to ChargePoint’s expert team for site assessment, infrastructure planning, professional installation and ongoing support. ChargePoint’s state-of-the-art AC and DC charging hardware, combined with smart energy management and fleet charging software, ensures efficient operations and maximum system reliability, the media release said.