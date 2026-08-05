BEL, Esri sign MoU to advance GIS, location intelligence in India

Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL), a state-run company, has signed an MoU with Esri India Technologies Private Limited for cooperation in surge deployment for BEL and India’s defence services.

The two companies seek to leverage opportunities in the defence sector by combining BEL’s domain expertise in defence electronics and systems integration with Esri India’s geographic information system (GIS), location intelligence and GeoAI capabilities, according to a media release.

“The two organisations will also work together to ensure the timely availability and deployment of GIS solutions to meet urgent, surge-driven operational requirements across India’s defence initiatives,” BEL said. “Esri India will also extend training support to BEL to help them build in-house capability in GIS and GeoAI on its ‘Indo ArcGIS’ platform.”

BEL, which comes under India’s Ministry of Defence, is a multi-product, multi-technology, and multi-unit enterprise with a portfolio of over 600 products spanning domains such as communications, electro-optics products, turnkey solutions, satcom systems, solar photovoltaic products and strategic electronic components.