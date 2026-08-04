Chunghwa, Fujitsu, 1Finity to advance APN, quantum tech

Chunghwa Telecom, Fujitsu and 1Finity, a Fujitsu company and provider of global network solutions, have announced a two-year strategic partnership. This collaboration aims to further expand the application of All-Photonics Network (APN) and jointly explore future applications of quantum technologies in Taiwan, according to a media release.

Chunghwa Telecom and Fujitsu have been conducting APN verification in Taiwan under a strategic partnership from 2024 until 2026. This initiative involved joint studies for the construction of an APN based on the IOWN concept, leveraging Fujitsu’s expertise and technologies cultivated through its initiatives with domestic telecommunications carriers. The signing of this MOU aims to further deepen this collaboration, building upon the achievements of their previous efforts.

“As Taiwan’s leading telecommunications company, Chunghwa Telecom is pleased to partner with Fujitsu and 1Finity and develop APN to provide smarter, greener and more resilient optical communication infrastructure with deterministic network performance and quantum-safe networking for diverse innovative applications in the AI era, which promote early access of the convenience brought by information and communication services for the society and people in Taiwan,” said Hey-Chyi Young, SEVP & CTO, Chunghwa Telecom.”

“Fujitsu and Chunghwa Telecom have built a strong partnership in the APN domain over the past few years, and with the addition of 1Finity, established last year, we are confident that our efforts to enhance optical networks in Taiwan will accelerate even further,” said Vivek Mahajan, Corporate Executive Officer, CTO, in charge of System Platform, Fujitsu.

The three companies will promote technical verification related to APN utilizing Chunghwa Telecom’s submarine cable systems and technical verification for realizing distributed data centers using APN, the media release said.