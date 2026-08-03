Intel partners with Lens to boost advanced semiconductor packaging

Intel Corporation and China-based Lens Technology have announced a strategic collaboration focused on enabling new technologies for advanced semiconductor packaging. Through this work, the companies intend to explore opportunities to accelerate the development of glass substrate-based packaging solutions that can help enable higher performance, increased interconnect density, and improved power efficiency for future computing platforms, Intel said in a press release.

Intel and Lens will leverage their respective strengths in advanced semiconductor packaging, precision manufacturing, glass substrate R&D, and process innovation to support the growing demands of AI, data center, and specialized computing applications.

“Intel brings deep expertise in semiconductor architecture and advanced packaging technologies, while Lens Technology contributes world-class capabilities in precision glass processing, laser manufacturing, and large-scale production,” said Lip-Bu Tan, CEO of Intel. “Together, we have an opportunity to explore new approaches to advanced packaging that can help unlock the next generation of system-level innovation for the AI era.”

“By combining Lens Technology’s expertise in glass materials, high-precision laser processing, and advanced manufacturing with Intel’s leadership in semiconductor design and packaging, we believe we can help accelerate innovation in advanced packaging technologies,” said June Chau, founder and chairwoman of Lens Technology.

Intel and Lens Technology also see meaningful opportunities to collaborate in additional areas where their capabilities may complement one another. Potential areas of future interest include components for AI PCs, high-reliability structural and thermal solutions for data center servers, and hardware platforms supporting AI robotics, intelligent industrial equipment, and edge computing, the press release said.