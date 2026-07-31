Siemens, Nvidia advance self-verifying agentic AI workflows

Siemens has announced an expansion of its strategic partnership with Nvidia to deliver self-verifying agentic AI workflows to EDA, helping semiconductor and PCB engineering teams move from autonomous task orchestration toward more trusted, continuously validated engineering outcomes.

The new capabilities build on Siemens’ recently introduced Fuse EDA AI Agent system and add new Nvidia AI technology to help long-running, domain scoped, AI agents reason, act and continuously validate decisions against deterministic, physics-based EDA engines, Siemens said in a press release.

The updates to Siemens’ Fuse EDA AI Agent are designed to help the semiconductor and PCB industry move beyond simple automation and deliver trusted and verifiable outcomes that improve result quality, time-to-results, tool-calling reliability and token efficiency across long-running engineering workloads. The Fuse EDA AI Agent system is now integrated into Siemens’ recently launched Intelligence Center X, supporting agent creation and orchestration in Siemens’ enterprise industrial AI environment, Siemens said.

“Our expanded collaboration with Nvidia enhances our domain-specific industrial AI, physics-based EDA engines and accelerated computing to create trusted, self-verifying AI workflows,” said Amit Gupta, senior vice president and chief AI strategy officer, Siemens EDA, Siemens Digital Industries Software. “By enabling autonomous and long-running EDA AI agents to continuously validate their decisions against proven engineering tools accurately and efficiently, we help customers accelerate development, improve design quality and increase confidence in trusted engineering outcomes.”