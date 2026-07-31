Factorial, SK On to explore solid-state battery manufacturing

Factorial Energy, a US-based solid-state battery technology firm, has announced it has signed an MOU with South Korean battery manufacturer SK On. This partnership brings together Factorial’s advanced cell technology and scale-up expertise with SK On’s global manufacturing network and pilot capabilities, Factorial Energy said in a press release.

A key objective of this collaboration is to assess whether and how SK On’s manufacturing footprint and existing lithium-ion battery manufacturing infrastructure could support future development of solid-state battery technologies.

SK On serves leading automotive OEMs including Hyundai Motor Group, Ford, Volkswagen, and Ferrari. The company has more than 200 GWh of annual production capacity worldwide, including approximately 100 GWh in the US.

Under the MOU, Factorial and SK On will jointly evaluate the technical feasibility and manufacturing considerations for Factorial’s FEST solid-state battery technologies, the press release said.

“A battery breakthrough only matters if it can be manufactured at scale,” said Siyu Huang, CEO of Factorial. “That is what makes this partnership with SK On so significant. Their manufacturing footprint spans some of the world’s most advanced battery facilities, and their expertise will be critical in shaping how solid-state battery technology integrates into global production ecosystems.”

Factorial’s solid‑state platforms are engineered to serve as the core energy foundation for next‑generation mobility, aerospace systems, and hyperscale data centers.