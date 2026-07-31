AccelerComm powers Eclipse’s 5G physical layer for next-gen spacecraft

AccelerComm, a UK-based provider of high-performance physical layer solutions for 5G non-terrestrial networks (NTN), has announced the successful completion of two engineering engagements with Eclipse Space, a sovereign satellite infrastructure company founded by veterans of the Starlink program.

Across the two successive engagements, AccelerComm supported Eclipse in defining the physical-layer architecture for its next-generation spacecraft, spanning both its direct-to-device and broadband payload families. The work contributes to Eclipse’s plans to deliver customer-owned, turnkey satellite constellations to nations and enterprises seeking greater control over their communications infrastructure, according to a media release.

AccelerComm contributed to Eclipse’s next-generation digital beamformer concept, optimized to provide both direct-to-device and broadband connectivity from a single, scalable platform. This approach will allow Eclipse to address multiple connectivity requirements while maintaining a common underlying spacecraft architecture.

AccelerComm’s flight-proven 5G non-terrestrial network (NTN) Layer 1 physical-layer IP, including advanced error correction and waveform optimization, also underpins Eclipse’s modem architecture. Together with the higher-layer stack provided by AccelerComm’s partners, the technology will support standards-aligned Narrowband NTN (NB-NTN) and 5G New Radio NTN (NR-NTN) services, the media release said.

“Direct-to-device is one of the toughest engineering challenges in satellite communications, and success ultimately depends on what happens at the physical layer,” said David Helfgott, CEO of AccelerComm. “Applying our flight-proven 5G NTN technology to Eclipse’s beamformer and modem architecture is exactly where our expertise can make the greatest difference. These engagements demonstrate that we can help customers solve critical architectural questions early, combining deep engineering support with an IP portfolio already proven in orbit.”