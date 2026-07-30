SK tes, EDB use robotics, AI to boost e-waste processing

SK tes, a Singapore-based battery recycling and technology lifecycle services firm, has announced a strategic AI and robotics collaboration supported by the Singapore Economic Development Board (EDB). The initiative brings together SK tes, EDB, and local automation specialist Aubotic Technology Pte Ltd to co‑develop advanced robotic solutions for e‑waste processing.

SK tes initiated a partnership with Aubotic Technology in 2025 to research and deploy automation that improves productivity, enhances safety, and delivers more consistent recovery of valuable materials and components, according to a media release.

By minimizing manual intervention and automating early‑stage processing tasks, including the automatic detection of portable batteries that remain in packaging, SK tes has achieved an increase in processing efficiency, while reducing safety risks associated with manual handling.

“Our collaboration with EDB and Aubotic shows how AI and robotics can be applied in real industrial environments to deliver tangible sustainability and operational gains,” said Luke Shin, Chief Strategy Officer at SK tes. “By improving consistency and reducing reliance on manual processes, we are building scalable capabilities that benefit our clients and strengthen our global operations.”

With EDB’s support, SK tes is running pilot projects to refine these advanced automation technologies in Singapore and apply the learnings across its battery recycling facilities. For clients, this translates into more consistent processing outcomes, improved safety, and scalable solutions that support both sustainability targets and operational resilience as volumes of retired technology continue to grow, the media release said.