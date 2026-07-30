Eros partners with Thakers to advance next-gen tech in India

Eros Innovation and Indian company Thakers High Tech LLP have announced a strategic collaboration to jointly research, develop and commercialise next-generation technologies across sovereign AI, semiconductor technologies, space, defence, healthcare and digital public infrastructure (DPI) for India and global markets.

The collaboration brings together Eros’ expertise in sovereign AI, multimodal foundation models, cultural intelligence, healthcare AI and digital platforms with Thakers’ expertise in semiconductor design, embedded systems, aerospace and space technologies, according to a media release.

Thakers has worked closely with the Space Applications Centre (SAC), ISRO, IN-SPACe, government departments, academia and industry on strategic technology initiatives. Its affiliated organisations have also contributed to semiconductor design, VLSI skill development and advanced engineering capabilities in India.

As part of its long-term vision, Eros is also developing the Eros Institute for Sovereign Intelligence, a research initiative that will bring together universities, research institutions, government organisations and industry partners to advance research in AI, semiconductors, healthcare, space technologies and DPI, the media release said.

“Our vision is to build trusted, sovereign technologies that combine world-class AI with India’s strengths in culture, science and innovation,” Kishore Lulla, Founder and Executive Chairman, Eros Innovation, said. “This collaboration is an important step towards developing globally competitive technologies from India that can serve governments, enterprises and society.”