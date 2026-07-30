Baya Systems partners with Openchip on next-gen intelligent compute

US-based chiplet startup Baya Systems has announced a strategic partnership with Spanish company Openchip, which has licensed Baya’s data-movement platform and Network-on-Chip (NoC) fabric technology to deliver solutions optimized for the growing demands of next-generation intelligent compute.

Openchip will use Baya’s WeaveIP unified fabric to develop specialized intelligent compute systems for next-generation AI workloads, Openchip said in a press release.

Baya’s WeaverPro FabricStudio platform helps Openchip rapidly design and optimize the development of these complex RISC-V-based multi-chiplet systems to ensure overall system efficiency, performance and scale.

By utilizing Baya’s software-driven platform to model and validate data movement architecture before committing to physical silicon, Openchip reduces development risk, cuts time-to-market, and optimizes power-performance-area (PPA) at scale, the press release said

“The communication layer between memory and compute is the critical connective tissue of the AI stack. Without the right interconnect fabric, the entire system underperforms,” said Dr. Sailesh Kumar, CEO and founder of Baya Systems. “Our collaboration with Openchip validates Baya’s approach: enabling designers to solve the data movement problem explicitly and early.”