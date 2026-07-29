Mitsubishi Electric, Sony to advance vision sensor solutions

Mitsubishi Electric Corporation and Sony Semiconductor Solutions Corporation have entered into a definitive agreement on a strategic partnership aimed at accelerating the automation and advancement of manufacturing equipment and manual operations in the manufacturing industry.

Under the partnership, the two companies will establish a newly formed joint venture, Advanced Vision Solutions Co., Ltd., which is scheduled to begin operations in October 2026, subject to the receipt of necessary approvals and clearances from relevant authorities, Sony said in a media release.

Going forward, through the JV, the companies will develop and offer vision-sensor solutions leveraging cutting-edge technologies that enable AI-based analysis of visual data directly on image sensors.

The solutions will precisely capture conditions and changes across a broad range of manufacturing sites that have traditionally been difficult to visualize, and connect them to decision-making and control. They will support automation and autonomous operation of a wide range of manufacturing equipment, contributing to labor savings and unmanned operations, the media release said.

This partnership will enable the two companies to integrate Sony’s image sensors and edge AI technologies with Mitsubishi Electric’s expertise in FA control systems.

In addition to vision data, the solutions will integrate with a variety of data from manufacturing sites, contributing to the development of multimodal production systems capable of detecting changes, early signs and other conditions that cannot be fully identified from a single type of data alone, the media release said.

“Through this partnership with Sony Semiconductor Solutions, we will develop AI vision sensors as a new core component and build a new FA digital solutions business by integrating vision data with our digital platform, ‘Serendie,’” said Takayuki Tsuzuki, Executive Officer (Associate); Group President, Factory Automation Systems at Mitsubishi Electric Corporation. “Furthermore, by realizing advanced autonomous control with physical AI and other applications, we aim to provide new value to customers and address social challenges such as labor shortages.”