Samsung, Broadcom expand collaboration across memory, foundry tech

Samsung Electronics and Broadcom have announced the signing of an MOU to expand their strategic collaboration across memory and foundry technologies, supporting the next generation of AI infrastructure.

The companies expect the collaboration to be estimated at more than USD 200 billion across memory and foundry over the next five years through 2030, Samsung said in a press release.

On the memory front, Samsung and Broadcom plan to pursue a strategic collaboration for the supply of industry-leading memory solutions, including HBM, supporting Broadcom’s next-generation AI accelerators.

In foundry, the companies’ collaboration focuses on Samsung’s 2nm and below process technologies for Broadcom’s products, including Wireless Broadband Communications (WBC) solutions. The collaboration is expected to extend to advanced packaging technologies built on Samsung’s 2nm process, including 2.3D and 2.5D integration, to enable higher-performance and more power-efficient AI and networking silicon, the press release said.

“AI is driving unprecedented demand for tightly integrated semiconductor technologies spanning memory, logic and advanced packaging,” said Young Hyun Jun, Vice Chairman & CEO of the Device Solutions (DS) Division at Samsung Electronics. “By expanding our collaboration with Broadcom across these critical technologies, we look forward to delivering greater value to customers while advancing the AI infrastructure of the future.”