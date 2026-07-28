EIM, HPCL to advance charging, battery swapping in India

Karnataka-based Energy In Motion (EIM) has executed an agreement with Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited (HPCL) to establish and operate fast charging cum battery swapping infrastructure for heavy commercial vehicles at select HPCL retail outlets across India. HPCL operates a network of over 25,000 retail outlets nationwide, including on all major highways and expressways.

Under the agreement, EIM will deploy charging and battery swapping infrastructure at HPCL retail outlets in a phased rollout. The company plans to establish swap-and-charge hubs on key freight corridors — including Mumbai–Pune, Delhi–Jaipur and Chennai–Bangalore — over the next 18 to 24 months and expanding progressively thereafter, EIM said in a press release.

The stations will serve electric commercial vehicles and will be integrated with EIM’s technology platform for real-time availability, digital payments and remote monitoring. EIM owns and manages the battery inventory and swap-and-charge hardware, while HPCL provides the space, utilities and common amenities at its outlets.

EIM is building an electric heavy commercial vehicle ecosystem, including megawatt-scale charging and swapping stations across the country. Its first electric heavy vehicle, the Ashwa 55-ton e-tractor, was launched on 1 August 2025. EIM has already commissioned six heavy-duty swap stations in the Delhi-NCR region and the JNPA port area, with a daily capacity of 840 battery swaps, and is targeting 40 operational heavy commercial vehicle swap-cumcharging stations by the end of March 2027, the company said.