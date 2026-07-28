CEA, Playground Global sign MoU to bolster deep tech companies

The French Alternative Energies and Atomic Energy Commission (the CEA) and Playground Global LLC, a Silicon Valley deep tech venture capital firm, have announced the signing of an MoU to explore a strategic collaboration focused on accelerating the commercialization of breakthrough deep technologies.

The agreement establishes a framework for the CEA and Playground to identify, develop, and support the next generation of deep technology companies spanning advanced computing, microelectronics, artificial intelligence, quantum technologies, energy, biotechnology and other strategically important sectors, according to a press release.

The two organizations will explore cooperation across two main areas: research and development collaboration between the CEA’s institutes — including CEA-Leti, its microelectronics institute — and Playground’s early-stage portfolio companies; and joint evaluation of deep technology projects and startups originating in CEA laboratories, to support their technological maturation, commercialization and scaling.

The collaboration aims to strengthen the pathway from laboratory innovation to global commercial impact by combining Playground’s expertise in building and scaling frontier technology companies with the CEA’s scientific research and technology-transfer capabilities, the press release said.

The agreement also covers technology scouting, commercialization strategy and startup acceleration, connecting the CEA’s research ecosystem to Playground’s investment network.

“The CEA brings recognized expertise across microelectronics, digital technologies, photonics, health and the energy transition,” said Julie Galland, Director of the Technological Research Division of the CEA. “Combined with Playground’s experience identifying, financing and accelerating deep technology companies, this collaboration can extend the reach of the CEA’s research and innovation ecosystem.”