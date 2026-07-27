Samsung, KDDI complete AI-powered network optimization trial

Samsung Electronics has announced the successful trial of its AI-powered RAN Speed Optimizer (RSO) on KDDI’s commercial 5G Standalone (SA) network in Japan. The joint trial, which began in late 2025 and lasted for several months, demonstrated how AI solutions can deliver benefits in daily operations and actualize a transformative leap in enhancing network performance, Samsung said in a press release.

Conducted in and around Tokyo, spanning dense urban, suburban and rural areas, the test leveraged 100 MHz of 3.7 GHz TDD spectrum across hundreds of cells. The diverse traffic and network environments allowed robust AI model training to be carried out across real-world conditions. During peak hours, Samsung’s RSO delivered an average increase of 31% in 5G downlink throughput across the overall trial area, with gains reaching a maximum increase of 52% in dense urban areas, the company said.

Samsung’s RSO uses its own AI-based prediction model to analyze site environment data automatically and recommend optimized parameters tailored to each individual cell. The RSO is part of the Samsung CognitiV Network Operations Suite (NOS), a set of diverse AI-powered network automation solutions, AI agents and intelligent applications.

“Combining KDDI’s accumulated expertise in network innovation and Samsung’s technical leadership, this field trial proves that individual tuning for cells — a long-standing industry challenge — has now become a reality through the integration of AI,” said Kazuhiro Furuhata, Chief Network Officer at KDDI.