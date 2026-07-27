Kurtz Ersa partners with E-tronix for sales in Illinois, Wisconsin

Kurtz Ersa, a German supplier of electronics production equipment, has entered into a new representative agreement with US company E-tronix to support customers in Illinois and Wisconsin. Under the agreement, E-tronix will provide sales support for Kurtz Ersa’s soldering, reflow, and rework equipment across the region, Kurtz Ersa said.

The partnership is intended to strengthen local support for electronics manufacturers by combining Kurtz Ersa’s equipment portfolio with E-tronix’s applications experience and regional presence.

E-tronix brings nearly 60 years of combined experience in electronics assembly, with a focus on process improvement, equipment optimization and cost reduction.

“With E-tronix, we’re adding a team that understands the day-to-day realities of electronics manufacturing,” said Ernie Grice, Vice President of Sales, Kurtz Ersa, Inc. “Their technical approach and familiarity with the regional customer base make them a strong fit for supporting our equipment and processes.”

Customers in Illinois and Wisconsin will have access to Kurtz Ersa’s full range of systems, including the HOTFLOW THREE reflow oven, VERSAFLOW selective soldering platforms, and SRO i-LINE vacuum/formic acid reflow technology. Rework solutions include the HR 600 and HR 550 series, designed for precise, repeatable rework of complex assemblies, Kurtz Ersa said.