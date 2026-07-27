FACC expands composite production in India with partner Kineco

Austrian aerospace company FACC is expanding its cooperation with India-based Kineco Aerospace to a second work package of composite components for FACC’s customer Airbus. The components will be produced in India, comprising several thousand parts per year, with serial production scheduled to start by the end of 2027, FACC said.

The step follows the completion of a qualification milestone with Airbus.

“India is becoming an increasingly important part of the global aerospace industry, and our strategy is to develop industrial capabilities there with trusted, long-term partners,” said Andreas Furthmayr, EVP Aerostructures, FACC. “Kineco has already demonstrated the standards we require, and this second work package reflects the confidence we have built together. We are not sourcing from a market — we are building capabilities with partners, and growing with them as India’s aerospace ecosystem develops.”