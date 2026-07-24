SuperX partners with Mercuria to build AI infrastructure ecosystem

Singapore-based SuperX AI Technology Limited and Mercuria Asia, the Asia Pacific platform of Mercuria Energy Group, have announced the establishment of a strategic partnership.

As part of this partnership, Mercuria Asia has made a strategic investment in SuperX through a convertible note and warrant subscription agreement. The two parties will draw on their respective strengths in global energy, power optimization, capital deployment, and AI data center technology to pursue in-depth cooperation in global AI infrastructure development, jointly advancing the integration of energy solutions and AI infrastructure, according to a media release.

The parties will focus on global AI data center development, optimized allocation of power resources, and innovation in energy management, exploring new models of synergistic development among energy, technology, and capital to deliver efficient, reliable, and sustainable global AI computing infrastructure solutions, providing long-term support for the continued growth of the global AI industry.

“Our collaboration will accelerate the implementation of overseas projects in Indonesia, Japan, Thailand, and other regions, while establishing differentiated advantages in green computing power and continuously enhancing the company’s long-term profitability and investment value,” Dr. Huang Chenhong, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of SuperX, said.