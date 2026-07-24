Nvidia, Amkor sign $1.5 billion chip packaging agreement

Amkor Technology has entered into a multi-year agreement with ​Nvidia worth USD 1.5 billion to develop advanced semiconductor packaging and test technologies for next-generation AI and accelerated computing platforms.

Nvidia and Amkor will align their long-term roadmaps to advance technologies including high-density interconnects and next-generation heterogeneous integration, Amkor said.

Amkor has delivered advanced packaging solutions that support the performance and reliability of Nvidia platforms across a broad product portfolio, including data center processors, networking chipsets and next-generation accelerated computing systems. This expanded collaboration will bring new technologies to market at scale as demand for AI infrastructure grows.

The partnership also reflects a shared commitment to expanding full turnkey advanced packaging and test capabilities in the United States, strengthening domestic semiconductor manufacturing and supply-chain resilience for AI infrastructure, Amkor said.

“AI is driving a generational shift in technology, transforming every industry and creating a unique opportunity to reinvigorate American manufacturing and supply chains,” said Debora Shoquist, Executive Vice President of Operations at Nvidia. “Amkor’s global capabilities, combined with their committed investment in the United States, are critical components of building resilient AI infrastructure and accelerating next-generation technologies.”