Hitachi Energy wins €770 million contract for converter stations

Terna, the company that manages the Italian national electricity transmission grid, led by Pasqualino Monti, and Steg, the Tunisian electricity and gas grid operator, have awarded Hitachi Energy a contract worth approximately EUR 770 million for the construction of the converter stations for the Elmed project, the first electricity interconnection between Italy and Tunisia.

The awarding of the contract for the converter stations marks the completion of the procurement process for the first high-voltage direct current (HVDC) submarine link between Europe and North Africa, Hitachi Energy said in a press release.

The two infrastructures will be built respectively in Italy in Partanna, in the province of Trapani, and in Mlaabi, in the Menel Temime area, in Tunisia. The link, powered by advanced HVDC technology, will have a capacity of 600 MW and will extend for about 220 km, mostly via submarine cable, reaching a maximum depth of about 800 meters in the Strait of Sicily.

Hitachi Energy is responsible for providing the HVDC solution that combines expertise in HVDC converter valves; its MACH digital control platform, power transformers, and high-voltage switchgear; as well as system studies, design and engineering, supply, installation supervision, and commissioning.

Other companies in the consortium, including D’Agostino Costruzioni Generali S.p.A. for the Partanna station and Orascom Construction SAE for the Mlaabi station, will mainly carry out civil works as well as electromechanical installations and auxiliary systems, the press release said.