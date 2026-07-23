Anthropic to deploy 2 gigawatts of AMD Instinct MI450 chips

AMD has announced a strategic partnership with Anthropic and pledged to invest up to USD 5 billion in the AI company.

The partnership includes an agreement to deploy up to 2 gigawatts of AMD Instinct MI450 Series GPUs in AMD Helios rack-scale solutions, with deployment of the first gigawatt beginning in the first half of 2027, AMD said in a press release.

Anthropic will deploy AMD Helios rack-scale solutions featuring AMD Instinct MI455X GPUs, part of the AMD Instinct MI450 Series, together with AMD EPYC “Venice” CPUs, AMD Pensando networking and ROCm software. This deployment builds on Anthropic’s existing use of AMD Instinct MI355X GPUs.

In addition, AMD and Anthropic are launching a multi-year engineering collaboration to use Claude to accelerate AMD software development. Specifically, the teams will use Claude to optimize workloads for AMD Instinct GPUs and accelerate ROCm software development. AMD will also broadly adopt Claude across its engineering and product development teams, the press release said.

“We are thrilled to deepen our partnership with Anthropic and deploy AMD Helios at gigawatt scale,” said Dr. Lisa Su, chair and CEO, AMD. “This collaboration brings together Anthropic’s leadership in frontier AI with the full strength of AMD high-performance computing. Together, we will accelerate AI adoption at scale and establish Helios as a major platform for the next generation of AI infrastructure.”