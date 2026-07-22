Farnell partners with Hailo to accelerate edge AI innovation
Farnell will offer Hailo’s AI products via their global distribution network, e-commerce platforms, and engineering community, enabling engineers, developers and enterprises to integrate advanced edge AI capabilities into their edge designs more efficiently and at scale.
UK-based Farnell has announced a new global partnership with Hailo, an Israeli edge AI chipmaker, to expand access to high-performance AI solutions for customers worldwide.
Through the collaboration, Farnell will offer Hailo’s AI products via their global distribution network, e-commerce platforms, and engineering community, enabling engineers, developers and enterprises to integrate advanced edge AI capabilities into their edge designs more efficiently and at scale, according to a press release.
“Partnering with Hailo further strengthens Farnell’s commitment to delivering leading-edge technologies that help our customers accelerate innovation,” said Jose Lok, Global Product Category Director – Onboard Components & SBC at Farnell. “Hailo’s high-performance AI solutions bring powerful edge AI capabilities to a wide range of applications, and we are excited to make these technologies more accessible to customers globally.”
Hailo’s AI processors deliver data centre-class performance for edge devices. The partnership will support customers in developing next-generation AI applications across industries, including physical AI, smart cities, industrial automation, logistics, automotive, and intelligent retail, the press release said.
“We’re excited to join forces with Farnell to bring our advanced edge AI solutions to more customers globally,” said Jan-Friso Blacquiere, VP Sales EMEA, Hailo Technologies. “With Farnell’s strong global presence and online channels, this partnership will empower innovators to realise new levels of AI performance at the edge.”