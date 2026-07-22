Farnell partners with Hailo to accelerate edge AI innovation

UK-based Farnell has announced a new global partnership with Hailo, an Israeli edge AI chipmaker, to expand access to high-performance AI solutions for customers worldwide.

Through the collaboration, Farnell will offer Hailo’s AI products via their global distribution network, e-commerce platforms, and engineering community, enabling engineers, developers and enterprises to integrate advanced edge AI capabilities into their edge designs more efficiently and at scale, according to a press release.

“Partnering with Hailo further strengthens Farnell’s commitment to delivering leading-edge technologies that help our customers accelerate innovation,” said Jose Lok, Global Product Category Director – Onboard Components & SBC at Farnell. “Hailo’s high-performance AI solutions bring powerful edge AI capabilities to a wide range of applications, and we are excited to make these technologies more accessible to customers globally.”

Hailo’s AI processors deliver data centre-class performance for edge devices. The partnership will support customers in developing next-generation AI applications across industries, including physical AI, smart cities, industrial automation, logistics, automotive, and intelligent retail, the press release said.