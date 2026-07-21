Weald Electronics appoints Rayfast as new UK distributor

Weald Electronics, a UK manufacturer of electrical connectors and accessories for defence and industrial applications, has appointed Rayfast as its new UK distributor.

Rayfast is a stocking distributor of interconnect solutions and harness components and electro-mechanical products. Their key markets include aerospace, defence, energy, industrial, rail and motorsport.

Weald Electronics is known for its comprehensive selection of circular bayonet and screw coupling connectors such as the LMH, LMJ, LMV and LMG series, produced in a choice of materials and finishes and high performance interconnection solutions based on popular industry standards including industry standard MIL-DTL-5015 and MIL-DTL-26482 specifications, according to a press release.

Besides circular connectors, Weald manufactures two-part PCB connectors and subminiature plastic-bodied circular connectors and a range of connector accessories, including high-performance and ultra-lightweight protective covers, nut plates and gaskets specifically designed for Motorsport and UAV applications.

“With their established and highly regarded presence in our industry, Rayfast will provide an excellent route to market for Weald Electronics, especially for customers who are looking for supply as part of a wider Harness Components portfolio of products, such as wire and cable, markers, tubing and heatshrink moulded shapes,” said Nick Wheeler, Sales Director for Weald Electronics. “The Weald product complements their existing connector ranges and they have a superb team that is dedicated to sales, technical support and customer service”