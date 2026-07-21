ChipAgents, AWS to advance AI-powered semiconductor engineering

ChipAgents, a US-based provider of Agentic AI platforms in the semiconductor design industry, announced that it has joined the Amazon Web Services (AWS) Partner Network (APN), a global community of AWS Partners that leverage programs, expertise and resources to build, market and sell customer offerings, according to a press release.

“AI has enormous potential in semiconductor engineering, but the industry’s biggest challenges extend far beyond code generation,” said William Wang, CEO of ChipAgents. “Modern chip development requires engineers to navigate specifications, verification environments, simulation data, and complex debugging workflows. Joining the AWS Partner Network will help us continue scaling our platform as we support semiconductor companies looking to improve engineering productivity and accelerate development cycles.”

ChipAgents develops AI agents designed specifically for semiconductor engineering workflows. The multi-agent platform helps engineering teams transform specifications into production-ready RTL and verification assets, automate repetitive verification tasks, analyze design and simulation data, and accelerate root-cause analysis for failing tests and complex hardware bugs. Unlike general-purpose coding assistants, ChipAgents is purpose-built for the unique requirements of semiconductor development.

As chip complexity continues to increase, design and verification teams are being asked to manage larger designs, growing verification workloads and increasingly compressed development schedules. ChipAgents helps engineers spend less time manually searching through logs, waveforms and test failures and more time solving critical design challenges, the press release said.