Anglia adds BeRex to growing portfolio of analog IC suppliers

Anglia Components, an independent UK-based, authorised distributor of electronic components, has signed a pan-European franchise agreement with BeRex, a Korean producer of analog RF and microwave semiconductors. BeRex’s product range includes solutions for wireless applications, according to a press release.

“Anglia is rapidly building a strong and wide portfolio of high quality, cost-effective analog parts from suppliers based around the world,” said John Bowman, Anglia’s Marketing Director. “BeRex fits nicely into this programme with devices for radar and wireless communications systems in industrial markets, as well as RFIC front-end modules for IoT devices based on popular protocols and standards.”

“We are excited to be represented in the UK and EU countries by Anglia, which is renowned for technical support and customer service,” said Jae Won Kim, Senior Manager at BeRex. “Anglia has been trading for over 50 years so its market knowledge and understanding of what the customer needs is second to none.”

Founded in 2004, BeRex leverages over two decades of experience and expertise in developing RF and microwave components in the industry that enable the efficient transmission of voice, video, and data traffic over leading communications networks worldwide.

Anglia Components Plc is a UK and European distributor of semiconductors, optoelectronics, interconnect, passive and electromechanical components with franchise agreements with leading component manufacturers.