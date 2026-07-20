Sabanto, Verdant Robotics integrate autonomous tractor operation

Sabanto, a US-based provider of autonomy retrofit solutions for agricultural machinery, and Verdant Robotics, a California-headquartered developer of the SharpShooter precision application system, have integrated their systems for the first time. Sabanto’s Autonomy System and Verdant’s SharpShooter precision application system now communicate directly, allowing producers to fully automate field work, from navigation to plant-level precision application, without an operator in the cab, according to a press release.

This integration enables a new level of autonomous precision farming. Verdant Robotics’ SharpShooter now runs behind Sabanto-equipped autonomous tractors, using Aim & Apply technology to identify individual plants and weeds and apply inputs only where needed, reducing input use.

The system allows for continuous, labor-free field operations with the tractor navigating the field and powering the implement. SharpShooter communicates directly with the Sabanto-equipped tractor through the CAN bus, feeding real-time field data to the Sabanto Autonomy System during active navigation.

Based on that data, the SharpShooter directs the tractor to adjust speed and implement height based on conditions in the field, optimizing performance without operator input, the press release said.

“This integration represents another major leap forward in practical, scalable autonomy for agriculture,” said Craig Rupp, Founder and CEO of Sabanto Inc. “By pairing our best-in-class and proven retrofit autonomy system with Verdant’s groundbreaking SharpShooter technology, we’re giving producers and stakeholders yet another complete solution that works on their existing equipment. Farmers can run precision operations 24/7, addressing labor shortages head-on while dramatically cutting input costs.”