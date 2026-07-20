IndiGo selects Honeywell avionics, APUs to equip 810 new aircraft

US firm Honeywell Aerospace has announced that Indian carrier IndiGo has selected Honeywell Aerospace’s avionics and power systems for its order of 810 new Airbus A320neo family aircraft. This agreement represents the largest new-aircraft-selectable equipment win in Honeywell Aerospace history, according to a media release.

Alongside the new equipment, Honeywell Aerospace will deliver comprehensive aftermarket support to ensure long-term reliability and efficiency.

Honeywell Aerospace has supported IndiGo’s operations since 2015 across its current fleet of more than 400 aircraft. With this selection, Honeywell Aerospace’s systems will play a pivotal role in shaping IndiGo’s next‑generation fleet.

Under this agreement, Honeywell Aerospace will supply 131-9A auxiliary power units, advanced weather radar systems, traffic collision avoidance systems and flight management systems, the media release said.

“As IndiGo continues its transformation into a truly global airline, Honeywell Aerospace’s advanced technologies and long-term support services will further reinforce these strengths, enabling us to consistently deliver the reliability, operational excellence, and seamless customer experience that passengers have come to expect from IndiGo,” said Willie Walsh, Chief Executive Officer Designate, IndiGo.