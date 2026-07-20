ENEVO, Kraftfeld sign EPC contract for 220 MWh BESS in Romania

ENEVO Group and Kraftfeld Energy have signed a contract for the construction of a 110 MW/220 MWh BESS in Drăgănești-Olt, Olt County, Romania, including the connection to the high-voltage grid. Kraftfeld Energy is the project’s owner, with ENEVO Group acting as main EPC contractor, responsible for the turnkey design, procurement and construction of the BESS and the associated high-voltage substation, ENEVO said.

The system will have a rated discharge power of 110 MW and a capacity of 220 MWh, allowing it to absorb and deliver electricity in line with market signals and the operational needs of the national grid. Construction is scheduled to begin in Q3 2026, with commissioning and commercial operation planned for early 2027.

Drăgănești-Olt project strengthens ENEVO Group’s position as an EPC partner for utility-scale battery storage in Romania, adding to a portfolio that now stands over 1 GWh of storage projects in execution or already in operation.

“Projects of this scale are only possible through strong partnerships, trust, and a shared vision for a more sustainable and energy-secure future,” said Ben Salm-Reifferscheidt, Managing Director of Kraftfeld, ENEVO said.