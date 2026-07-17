Gremsy partners with Hexadrone to advance UAV solutions

Vietnamese firm Gremsy and Hexadrone, a French manufacturer of modular, mission-critical UAV platforms, have signed an MoU with the aim of deploying fully integrated, sovereign drone solutions tailored for the global industrial and public safety sectors.

By combining Gremsy’s stabilization and multi-sensor technology with Hexadrone’s versatile, open-innovation aircraft architecture, the two companies are set to accelerate the commercialization of turnkey aerial systems, according to a press release.

The collaboration establishes a shared roadmap for joint R&D, rigorous cross-validation of solutions, and aggressive global market expansion, ensuring operators no longer have to compromise between raw aircraft performance and sophisticated imaging intelligence.

“Our partnership with Hexadrone represents a pivotal step in Gremsy’s mission to deliver seamless, high-performance aerial intelligence globally,” said Jay Huynh, Chief Commercial Officer at Gremsy. “By combining Hexadrone’s exceptional modular drone engineering with our advanced payload and stabilization technologies, we are not just integrating hardware; we are unlocking new levels of operational efficiency and confidence for professionals in public safety, industrial inspection, and beyond.”

One of the first successful examples of this collaboration is the integration of Gremsy’s VIO payload with Hexadrone’s Tundra 2 UAV platform. Engineered to endure complex urban environments and long-range missions, Tundra 2 is equipped with the European-certified C5/C6 class capabilities and Gremsy VIO’s thermal and visual tracking, the press release said.