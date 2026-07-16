Nvidia partners with Japan firms to advance physical AI

Nvidia has announced that Japanese companies such as Fanuc, Yaskawa Electric and Kawasaki Heavy Industries are building on the Nvidia Cosmos, Nvidia Isaac, Nvidia Metropolis and Nvidia Jetson platforms to accelerate the deployment of intelligent machines across manufacturing, mobility, infrastructure and robotics.

Nvidia also announced Cosmos 3 Edge, a new addition to the Nvidia Cosmos 3 open world model family, that brings frontier capabilities to Nvidia Jetson, helping embodied systems see, reason in real time and predict robot actions locally.

“Japan invented modern manufacturing. Now, it has the opportunity to reinvent it for the age of intelligent industries,” said Jensen Huang, founder and CEO of Nvidia. “By combining its world-leading heritage in manufacturing, precision engineering and robotics with Nvidia Cosmos, Isaac, Metropolis and Jetson, Japan’s innovators are building the next generation of intelligent machines. We are honored to partner with them on this journey.”

Nvidia Cosmos 3 Edge is a 4-billion-parameter model built on Nvidia Nemotron that helps robots and vision AI agents understand their surroundings, reason in real time and generate robot actions on Nvidia edge computers.

Using the open Nvidia Cosmos framework, developers can adapt the model for specific robots, vehicles, sensors and environments in about a day.

Japan’s companies including AIRoA, classmethod, Enactic, Fanuc, Fujitsu, Groove X, Hitachi, Honda R&D, Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Kubota, Mitsui & Co., Mitsubishi, Mujin, NEC, Preferred Networks, SoftBank, Sony Group Corporation, Telexistence, TIER IV, Tron K.K., Turing and Yaskawa Electric intend to join the coalition.