Kyndryl, Aptiv partner to power mission-critical systems globally

Kyndryl, a provider of mission-critical enterprise technology services, and Aptiv have announced a strategic collaboration to accelerate customer innovation in mission-critical environments across global markets.

Aptiv selected Kyndryl to provide advisory, implementation and managed service support to modernize their customer experience and product engineering. Kyndryl will deploy Aptiv’s Wind River software as part of its solutions portfolio, according to a media release.

This partnership brings together advanced Wind River’s technologies — including Wind River Cloud Platform’s private/sovereign cloud capabilities, eLxr Pro, VxWorks, and Helix Virtualization Platform — with Kyndryl’s expertise in advisory, implementation, and managed services capabilities.

The companies will collaborate on joint go-to-market initiatives and integrated offerings designed to help customers prepare for an edge AI-driven landscape, and operate and secure mission-critical environments with reduced deployment complexity and less risk while adopting edge and cloud capabilities, the media release said.

“By partnering with Aptiv to leverage Wind River technologies, we are strengthening Kyndryl’s ability to deliver resilient, secure systems that can be deployed and managed at scale, while helping customers meet data sovereignty, regulatory and operational goals,” said Jamie Rutledge, President, Kyndryl US