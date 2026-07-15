Variscite, NRG partner to reduce medical device development risk

Variscite, an Israel-based System-on-Module (SoM) designer, developer and manufacturer, and NRG, an Italian medtech engineering partner for regulated software systems, have announced a partnership to provide a system level solution for embedded medical products, according to a media release.

Medical device development leaves no room for mistakes. It demands coordinated execution across hardware, embedded software, cybersecurity, validation, and quality management system (QMS) documentation — all toward a single goal: a certified product that remains reliable and available for the long term.

In this new partnership, medical device developers and manufacturers will receive a combination of hardware and software architecture support with targeted medtech-specific software and engineering services to support precise design and time-to-market requirements, the media release said.

“Our ISO 13485-certified in-house manufacturing, direct R&D engineering support, proven quality, and long-term longevity provide a strong foundation for all companies developing embedded medical products,” said Ofer Austerlitz, VP of Business Development and Sales at Variscite. “Partnering with NRG adds the software system-level medtech domain expertise and regulatory know-how that turns that foundation into a complete path from concept to successful mass production in all related medical segments.”