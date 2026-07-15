Mitsubishi Motors, Highlanders sign MOU to develop humanoid robots

Mitsubishi Motors and Highlanders, a startup originating from the University of Tokyo, have announced that they have signed an MOU to collaborate in establishing a new industrial foundation where humans and robots work together. Under this MOU, the two companies will explore the joint development of humanoid robots for use at Mitsubishi Motors’ manufacturing facilities as well as mass production of Highlanders products at Mitsubishi Motors’ Kyoto Plant, according to a press release.

As a first step in its joint development project with Highlanders, Mitsubishi Motors plans to utilize humanoid robots at its own manufacturing facilities. Through practical use, the company will accumulate operational data and know-how while deepening its expertise in the field of humanoid robotics and evaluating opportunities for future development and production, Mitsubishi Motors said.

In parallel, Mitsubishi Motors will leverage its expertise in mass-production engineering, quality assurance, durability and safety design, integrated mechatronics control technologies, and factory operations to explore the production of Highlanders’ humanoid robots. The companies will examine the feasibility of commencing production in early 2027 by utilizing currently unused buildings at Mitsubishi Motors’ Kyoto Plant.

Mitsubishi Motors has already invested in Highlanders and plans to make additional investments in the future.

“By utilizing humanoid robots in our own manufacturing facilities and supporting the production of Highlanders products, we aim to leverage the outcomes of this collaboration to drive our growth and enhance corporate value,” said Takao Kato, chairman of the board, representative executive officer and CEO of Mitsubishi Motors Corporation