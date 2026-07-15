Havells enters BESS segment through collaboration with Pixii

Havells India Limited, a Fast-Moving Electrical Goods (FMEG) and consumer durables company, has announced a strategic collaboration with Pixii AS, a Norway-based energy storage technology company, to develop and introduce advanced BESS for the Indian market.

By combining Havells’ manufacturing base, sales and distribution network, and understanding of the Indian market with Pixii’s energy storage technology, the collaboration aims to enable reliable, efficient and scalable solutions, according to a media release.

As part of the collaboration, the companies will work through a phased roadmap to establish a long-term BESS ecosystem in India. These phases include understanding the market requirements through pilot installations for validation of commercial opportunities while also co-developing an all-in-one energy storage solution. Further, the collaboration will move towards local manufacturing of products in India and co-development of solutions tailored to Indian customers, the media release said.

“As India accelerates its transition towards a cleaner energy future, our collaboration with Pixii brings together global innovation to India,” Reshu Madan, SBU head – Renewables, Havells India Limited, said.