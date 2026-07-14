L&T Vyoma, Fortanix partner to deliver confidential computing

Larsen & Toubro Vyoma (L&T Vyoma), Indian conglomerate L&T’s sovereign AI cloud and digital infrastructure business, has entered into a partnership with Fortanix, a US-headquartered data and AI security and Confidential Computing firm. They will jointly deliver sovereign, secure software-as-a-service offerings for enterprises and government organisations in India, L&T said in a press release.

Through this partnership, L&T Vyoma will provide sovereign AI infrastructure, including data centres, compute and networking, while Fortanix will secure the data and AI workloads in use by leveraging Nvidia Confidential Computing.

The collaboration will enable organisations to adopt AI and modern data services securely, while ensuring that sensitive data remains protected and compliant within India’s borders, the press release said.

“India’s digital economy requires a strong foundation of sovereign infrastructure and secure AI capabilities,” Prashant Chiranjive Jain, Managing Director – Larsen & Toubro Vyoma, said. “The partnership with Fortanix enables us to help organisations harness AI with confidence by ensuring that data remain protected within national boundaries while meeting the highest standards of security and compliance.”

“AI adoption isn’t slowing down, but organisations are increasingly challenged to balance innovation with data sovereignty and security,” Anand Kashyap, Co-founder & CEO – Fortanix Inc, said. “Our partnership with L&T Vyoma brings together trusted infrastructure and Confidential Computing to enable enterprises in India use AI without exposing sensitive data or intellectual property”.

Justin Boitano, Vice President, Enterprise AI Products – Nvidia, said that bringing together Nvidia Confidential Computing with L&T Vyoma’s sovereign infrastructure and Fortanix’s security platform creates a trusted foundation for securely deploying and managing mission-critical workloads in India.