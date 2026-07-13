Sumitomo Chemical to establish JV with Samsung Electro-Mechanics

Sumitomo Chemical has announced that its wholly owned Korean subsidiary, Dongwoo Fine-Chem Co., Ltd., has signed a joint venture agreement with Samsung Electro-Mechanics Co., Ltd. to establish a joint venture company that will engage in the business of glass core substrates for advanced semiconductor packages.

The new company is scheduled to be established in 2026, subject to the completion of necessary procedures, including approvals from the relevant authorities, Sumitomo said in a news release.

Glass core substrates are next-generation semiconductor package substrates with features such as excellent rigidity, dimensional stability, low warpage, and low thermal expansion, which contribute to larger package sizes, improved reliability, and higher-density wiring.

Dongwoo Fine-Chem has long cultivated glass handling technologies through the manufacturing of products using thin glass, operational know-how for automated equipment compatible with large-area glass substrates, and high-quality production technologies that control cleanliness and process management.

By leveraging these process improvement capabilities, its analysis and evaluation infrastructure, existing facilities, and human resources it has cultivated up until now, Dongwoo Fine-Chem will be able to provide integrated support from the development and ramp-up of glass core substrates to their mass production, the news release said.

Samsung Electro-Mechanics has operated in the fields of advanced semiconductor package substrates and electronic components, and it specializes in substrate design and manufacturing technologies for high-layer-count, high-density wiring, and large packages.